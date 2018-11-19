Miller has big season for UW-Platteville
If there's something to be said about hard work and dedication, that's exactly what UW-Platteville junior goalkeeper Nate Miller embodies.
Miller, a Park High School graduate, took his soccer talents to the next level in college.
He made 82 saves over 19 games and had a 0.82 goals-against average this season. He also posted nine shutouts.
The Pioneers finished the season 13-3-3 record and made it to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament before being eliminated 2-0 by Calvin College.
In the tournament, the Pioneers defeated Carthage 4-1 and Miller stopped six shots. Against Calvin, Miller made five saves, including a save on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, which kept the game level at 0-0.
The Pioneers concluded their 2018 season with their best winning percentage (.763) since 1998.
