UW-Parkside women: Nelson helps Rangers fly past Lewis
UW-PARKSIDE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-Parkside women: Nelson helps Rangers fly past Lewis

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team got a career-high 24 points from Alyssa Nelson as the Rangers beat Lewis 82-63 in a nonconference game in the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.

The Rangers (4-6) led 29-11 after the first quarter, but the Flyers, who won 10 straight games against Parkside when both teams were in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, battled back and tied the game at 54-54 late in the third quarter.

Nelson’s 3-point basket put the Rangers back in the lead for good and they outscored Lewis 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

Nelson went 10 of 16 from the field (3 of 6 from 3-point range), scoring 16 of her points in the second half. She also led the team with eight rebounds.

Taylor Stephen finished with 18 points and nine assists, and Carolina Rahkonen added 12 points for Parkside.

Rachel Hinders led Lewis with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Alyssa Nelson, UW-Parkside

Nelson
