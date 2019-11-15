UW-Parkside: Croft, St. Pierre give Rangers a lift in OT

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team didn’t want to play in the consolation game in their inaugural Parkside Invitational.

Thanks to Joey St. Pierre and Tray Croft, the Rangers didn't have to.

Croft finished with 15 points, St. Pierre had nine and the two started a 7-0 run in overtime to help Parkside beat Hillsdale 60-51 Friday in the second semifinal of the tournament in the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.

The Rangers (1-2), who got their first victory of the season and extended their home winning streak to 13 games, will play Minnesota-Crookston in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Crookston beat Concordia St. Paul 78-76 in the other first-round game.

Parkside trailed 23-17 after a sluggish first half and was down 40-33 with 5:44 left, but came back and tied the game at 40-40 with three minutes left on a 3-point basket by Croft. After the Chargers (1-2) took a 43-40 lead, Brandon Hau made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:43 to go in regulation..

Both teams had chances in regulation and the Rangers forced an air ball in the final second to keep the game tied.

“(The first half) wasn’t the prettiest thing I’ve seen,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We hung tough. We could have been down 15, but we battled.