UW-Parkside: Croft, St. Pierre give Rangers a lift in OT

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team didn’t want to play in the consolation game in their inaugural Parkside Invitational.
Thanks to Joey St. Pierre and Tray Croft, the Rangers didn't have to.
Croft finished with 15 points, St. Pierre had nine and the two started a 7-0 run in overtime to help Parkside beat Hillsdale 60-51 Friday in the second semifinal of the tournament in the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
The Rangers (1-2), who got their first victory of the season and extended their home winning streak to 13 games, will play Minnesota-Crookston in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Crookston beat Concordia St. Paul 78-76 in the other first-round game.
Parkside trailed 23-17 after a sluggish first half and was down 40-33 with 5:44 left, but came back and tied the game at 40-40 with three minutes left on a 3-point basket by Croft. After the Chargers (1-2) took a 43-40 lead, Brandon Hau made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:43 to go in regulation..
Both teams had chances in regulation and the Rangers forced an air ball in the final second to keep the game tied.
“(The first half) wasn’t the prettiest thing I’ve seen,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We hung tough. We could have been down 15, but we battled.
“We started making some shots in the second half and that got us back in the game.”
In overtime, Parkside went on a 10-1 run for a 53-44 lead. St. Pierre had five points, Croft had four and Hillsdale got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Hau had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Ramar Evans had 14 points, drawing praise from Reigel.
“Ramar Evans played very well,” Reigel said. “He was as hard-nosed as always defensively and he made some nice plays on offense.
“He contributed on both ends of the floor and we needed that.”
It was a rough night shooting for both teams. The Rangers went 19 of 57 (33.3%) from the field and the Chargers went 20 of 62 (32.3%).
Women
UW-PARKSIDE 88, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 75: The Rangers broke open a close game with a big fourth-quarter run to beat the Golden Bears Friday in a nonconference game at St. Paul, Minn.
After leading 41-40 at halftime and 63-62 after the third quarter, Parkside (2-1) went on a 15-1 run, featuring three 3-pointers, to jump to a 78-63 lead.
Alyssa Nelson led five Rangers scoring in double figures with 20 points. Claire Jakaitis added 18, Alisha Murphy and Taylor Stephen had 11 each and Maddy Harrison had 10. Courtney Schoenbeck had nine pints and seven rebounds. Stephen added seven assists.
Parkside had a good night shooting, going 32 of 58 (55.2%) from the field and 15 of 24 (62.5%) from beyond the arc.