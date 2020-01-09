UW-Parkside basketball: Rangers' defense key factor in win over Huskies; women's streak reaches six

With a struggling offense still not completely out of its funk, the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team used a different tactic for a victory Thursday — defense.

The Rangers kept Michigan Tech’s top two scorers in check and held the Huskies to 35 percent shooting from the field for a 69-56 victory in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the Sports and Activity Center on the Parkside campus in Somers.

Parkside (7-7, 3-3 GLIAC) didn’t score for the first four minutes of the game, but battled back and took a 30-28 lead at halftime. Brandon Trimble scored eight of the Rangers’ 13 points in a 13-6 run to close the first half.

Parkside kept the run going to open the second half, outscoring Michigan Tech (10-4, 4-2) 11-5 to open the half. The lead never got below six points again as the Rangers finally found a little consistency.

“The offense is a work in progress,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “It hasn’t been pretty, but in the second half we had great ball movement and shot 55 percent (15 of 27).”

The defense was a large factor as the Rangers held Kyle Monroe, the GLIAC’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, to just eight on 3 of 15 shooting. The Huskies’ second-leading scorer, Dawson Bilski (14 ppg) was held to just four.