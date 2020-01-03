UW-Parkside basketball: Ranger women win fourth straight

Carolina Rahkonen and Alyssa Nelson kept the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team on a roll Thursday.
The two combined for 36 points and 50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Rangers to their fourth straight victory, 65-55 over Northwood in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Midland, Mich.
Rahkonen, a senior, had 19 points and went 6 of 15 from the field, and Nelson, a sophomore, had 17 points and went 7 of 11 from the field. They also went 5 for 8 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.
Parkside (6-6, 3-1 GLIAC) led 27-25 at halftime and Northwood (2-10, 0-4) tied the game at 44-44 with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter, but the Rangers went on a 10-0 run to put the game away.
Rahkonen and Maddy Harrison each had four assists and Rahkonen added a team-high seven rebounds.
Ellie Taylor and Adele Kemp each had 10 points to lead the Timberwolves.
Men
NORTHWOOD 55, UW-PARKSIDE 52: The Rangers’ shooting woes continued as they shot just 34.5 percent from the field and lost a late lead in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Midland, Mich.
Parkside (6-6, 2-2 GLIAC) led 25-24 at halftime, but Northwood (7-5, 2-2) opened the second half on an 11-0 run. The Rangers rallied to tie the game at 48-48 and took a 52-50 lead with 2:23 left in the game, but the Timberwolves outscored Parkside 5-0 over the next 2:16.
Ramar Evans had a good look at a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left, but it didn’t fall.
“We just can’t find our shooting stroke on the road right now,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We ran our offense well and we took care of the ball … but we just aren’t knocking down the shots.”
Brandon Hau led the Rangers with 11 points and Joey St. Pierre had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Brandon Trimble and Solomon Oraegbu each added eight points.
David Jelinek had 19 points to lead Northwood.