UW-Parkside basketball: Ranger women win fourth straight

Carolina Rahkonen and Alyssa Nelson kept the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team on a roll Thursday.

The two combined for 36 points and 50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Rangers to their fourth straight victory, 65-55 over Northwood in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Midland, Mich.

Rahkonen, a senior, had 19 points and went 6 of 15 from the field, and Nelson, a sophomore, had 17 points and went 7 of 11 from the field. They also went 5 for 8 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.

Parkside (6-6, 3-1 GLIAC) led 27-25 at halftime and Northwood (2-10, 0-4) tied the game at 44-44 with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter, but the Rangers went on a 10-0 run to put the game away.

Rahkonen and Maddy Harrison each had four assists and Rahkonen added a team-high seven rebounds.

Ellie Taylor and Adele Kemp each had 10 points to lead the Timberwolves.

Men

NORTHWOOD 55, UW-PARKSIDE 52: The Rangers’ shooting woes continued as they shot just 34.5 percent from the field and lost a late lead in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Midland, Mich.