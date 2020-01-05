UW-Parkside basketball: Cabrero Siñol leads Ranger women to fifth straight wins

The UW-Parkside men’s and women’s basketball teams had mixed results Saturday in home games against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent Saginaw Valley State at the Sports and Activities Center on the Parkside campus in Somers.
The women won their fifth straight game, coming back from an early deficit to beat the Cardinals 83-77, but the men had their year-long, 16-game home winning streak snapped with a 74-66 loss.
Women
PARKSIDE 83, SAGINAW VALLEY 77: Junior Aina Cabrero Siñol had a career game for the Rangers (7-6, 4-1 GLIAC) with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. She went 6 of 8 from the field (2 of 3 from 3-point range) and four of her rebounds were on the offensive glass.
Parkside trailed 16-4 midway through the first quarter, then went on a 27-4 run over the next 10 minutes on the way to a 41-30 halftime lead.
The Cardinals (6-7, 2-3) got within two points in the third quarter and tied the game in the fourth, but could never take the lead.
Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers with 21 points, Carolina Rahkonen had 12 and Courtney Schoenbeck added 11 (3 of 6 from beyond the arc) coming off the bench. Another key to the game was limiting turnovers as Parkside had just 12 compared to Saginaw Valley’s 23.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cardinals had five players score in double figures, led by Kaitlyn Geers with 20 and Ashley Buchholz with 18.
Men
SAGINAW VALLEY 74, PARKSIDE 66: The Rangers shot 50 percent from the field and 6 of 20 from 3-point range, but lost the battle at the free-throw line for their first home loss since Nov. 29, 2018.
Parkside (6-7, 2-3 GLIAC) led 31-27 at halftime, but the Cardinals (9-3, 4-1) tied the game at 41-41 and broke the tie shortly thereafter with a 3-point basket. Saginaw Valley led by double digits most of the rest of the way.
“We turned the ball over too much and got cold in the second half and that’s what got to us in the end,” Rangers coach Luke Reigel said.
Myles Belyeu did most of the damage for the Cardinals, scoring 33 points on 12 of 22 shooting from the field. Malik Ellison added 19 points, matching Parkside’s team free-throw total by going 10 of 12 at the line.
“Myles Belyeu was beating us every which way and we just couldn’t match up with him,” Reigel said. “He had his way with us.”
Ramar Evans had 19 points (5 of 10 from 3-point range) and Brandon Hau had 15. Joey St. Pierre played his second straight strong game with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Rangers.
“We’re struggling to find consistency on offense, we just haven’t been able to have multiple people be hot at once yet,” Reigel said.