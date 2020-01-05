UW-Parkside basketball: Cabrero Siñol leads Ranger women to fifth straight wins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cardinals had five players score in double figures, led by Kaitlyn Geers with 20 and Ashley Buchholz with 18.

Men

SAGINAW VALLEY 74, PARKSIDE 66: The Rangers shot 50 percent from the field and 6 of 20 from 3-point range, but lost the battle at the free-throw line for their first home loss since Nov. 29, 2018.

Parkside (6-7, 2-3 GLIAC) led 31-27 at halftime, but the Cardinals (9-3, 4-1) tied the game at 41-41 and broke the tie shortly thereafter with a 3-point basket. Saginaw Valley led by double digits most of the rest of the way.

“We turned the ball over too much and got cold in the second half and that’s what got to us in the end,” Rangers coach Luke Reigel said.

Myles Belyeu did most of the damage for the Cardinals, scoring 33 points on 12 of 22 shooting from the field. Malik Ellison added 19 points, matching Parkside’s team free-throw total by going 10 of 12 at the line.

“Myles Belyeu was beating us every which way and we just couldn’t match up with him,” Reigel said. “He had his way with us.”