The UW-Parkside men’s soccer team has signed eight players to letters of intent and one of them is a Racine County standout.
Chris Estrada, a center back/wide back from Waterford High School, will be a strong addition on defense for the Rangers, Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a press release from the university.
“Chris brings a collected and calming influence to the back line,” Zitzke said in the release. "He is strong, athletic and good in the air.”
Estrada, who played forward and midfielder for the Wolverines, was a first-team All-County and first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference player as a senior and was the team MVP. He was Waterford’s offensive player of the year in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and an All-County second-team selection as a sophomore.
Six of the other seven recruits headed to Parkside are from Wisconsin high schools.
Also joining the team are wide back-midfielder Chris Carreon from Kimberly, midfielder Matteo Quinterro from Glendale Nicolet, forward Osvaldo Sanchez-Arellano from Milwaukee Marquette, defender Noah Schultz of Cedarburg, midfielder Edgar Heredia-Victoria from Oshkosh West, goalkeeper Joseph Heup of Franklin and winger Bryan Torres from Aurora, Ill.
“We are extremely excited to welcome this new class to our program,” Zitzke said in the release. “As a group they are athletic, energetic, positive, and a great fit for our team.”
Zitzke will be entering his ninth year as Rangers’ head coach and 20th season overall with the Parkside program.
