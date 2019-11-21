UW football: Badgers seeking the right fit on defense

“I think it was new guys in new position, new situations. Obviously when you do something like that, you’re kind of taking a risk of putting a guy in a position where he’s not really used to or not familiar or hasn’t practiced a whole lot,” Baun said.

Nebraska’s offense also had the advantage of a bye week to prepare for the Badgers, and its system of using no-huddle tempo and waiting for play calls at the line allowed Cornhuskers’ coach Scott Frost to pick plays to isolate the weaknesses of the look without UW being able to adjust.

“Their staff did a great job of holding their cadence and kind of, essentially, just reading our defense and changing their call,” Orr said. “So they pretty much were waiting for the perfect play for each defense that we ran.”

How Leonhard and the players adjust and improve in the 3-3-5 could be crucial for the final two games of the regular season and a potential appearance in the Big Ten title game. Purdue, next week’s opponent Minnesota, and the two teams with the best chance at winning the Big Ten East Division (Ohio State and Penn State) feature offenses that may require using the faster 3-3-5 look.

Regardless of the personnel package or the offensive scheme they’re facing, the Badgers again hurt themselves with missed tackles.