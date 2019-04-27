As Tyreik Thomas sprinted to the finish line in a 100-meter race this spring, he felt something pull in his left leg. Slowing down to a jog, the UW-Whitewater sophomore cautiously made his way to the finish line and finished the race.
Waiting at the finish line was teammate Dwayne Ford, who would not usually be there. But when Ford saw what happened, he hurried over to meet his college roommate, who surely was processing all kinds of questions in his mind.
And Ford has answers to offer.
"He is like the Internet," said Thomas, who graduated with Ford at Case High School in 2017. "He knows all the research and stuff. I think he would be a fantastic coach because of all the knowledge he has supporting everything he says."
Ford has already established himself as one of the finest sprinters at the NCAA Division III level. As a freshman in 2018, he worked himself back from a nagging hamstring injury to run the third leg of a 4x100-meter relay that placed eighth in the national championships.
But what truly distinguishes Ford is what makes him tick. Because this is a 20-year-old kid who is going on 40. He excels in his classes, but he also excels as a mentor even though he's a just a sophomore.
"He lives and breathes track, but he also lives and breathes a good balance," Whitewater men's coach Mike Johnson said. "He's definitely a well-rounded athlete and a great asset to us right now."
All the components were there at an early age for Ford.
Inspired by his mother, Rachel Hougard, who once confessed that, "I didn’t make the most use of the opportunities I had presented to me,” Ford has long used her cautionary tale for a GPS to guide his life.
He maintained a 3.25 grade-point average at Case while participating in football, wrestling and track and working 12 hours a week to help the family finances. He was named the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in track as a senior after earning two individual medals at the state meet.
But there was a test waiting for him his freshman year at Whitewater and it was a test that helped elevate him to another level of maturity. It's a level of maturity that makes him want to reach out to others and maybe even be a coach one day.
"Coming off of winter break (in January 2018), I came back and practiced. I felt a tight shock," Ford said. "I ended up having a hamstring strain and, basically, that took away my indoor season."
Making matters worse, Ford shut down others who offered advice. As someone who admittedly often keeps to himself, Ford retreated into his own mind and looked for answers that were proving to be elusive. Frustration snowballed.
"I love running and not being able to do that took a real toll on me," Ford said. "That was probably the saddest I've ever been ever. In high school, I've never experienced anything like that where I couldn't do what I wanted to.
"I just tried to distract myself, I guess. I'd either sit around and played video games or do something other than track that took my mind off it and not think about how to get better, per se."
Ford worked with trainers, but saw little progress with his times and his frustration lingered going into the outdoor season. He admits now that he wasn't aware of the time it takes to recover from a hamstring injury.
"I regret the way I acted toward the people who wanted to help me," he said. "I wasn't yelling at them or doing anything crazy like that. But I just wasn't allowing people to help me, whether it was trying to get my hamstring better or trying to get me in a more positive state of mind.
"I wanted to be by myself at the point, handle it myself and do whatever I thought was best. Knowing what I know now, I don't think that's the best way to go about it."
As Ford's left hamstring gradually healed, he finally started seeing results. He went on to run a season-best time of 11.07 seconds in the 100 and placed second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Outdoor Championships last May 4-5. He also ran on a 4x100 relay that placed second in the WIAC meet and eighth in the national meet.
In retrospect, he believes that the 4x100 relay qualifying for nationals is what finally pulled him out of his doldrums.
And he's been better than ever since, a focused sprinter who has plenty of hard-earned wisdom from which to draw.
Despite the graduation of three-time All-American Parker Witt, the anchor to that relay, the Warhawks' 4x100 is ranked seventh nationally this season with plenty of untapped potential. Ford has been switched from the third to the second leg and has been a leader for Thomas, Zach Jasinski and Jake Schneider.
After all, this is a new and improved model of Ford.
"I just decided to stop making excuses for myself because that's really what they were at the time," said Ford, who has a 3.2 grade-point average with a major in human health and a minor in coaching.
He has reached out this season to a female teammate who has being going through an aggravating injury. He has been a source of information for his teammates. And he has long-term goals, which include possibly pursuing coaching collegiate track.
"He is more open about the leadership role this year than he was before," Thomas said. "When he hears people complain, he always gives alternatives so they don't have to feel down about themselves."
Said Whitewater sprints coach Josh Ireland: "I've personally seen a big level of growth from year one to year two. He's definitely grown, he's more vocal, more willing to lead, help others around him, he's a big student of the sport and always trying to find ways to get better.
"I think the future is very bright for him."
