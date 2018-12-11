Try 1 month for 99¢

The Carthage College men’s basketball team broke open a close game with a 15-3 run over a five-minute span of the second half and beat Beloit College 84-67 Tuesday in a nonconference game at Beloit.

The Red Men (5-5) led 36-29 at halftime, but the Buccaneers (5-5) took a 50-49 lead with 13:11 left. TJ Best began the run with a layup for a 51-50 Carthage lead, and the Red Men extended the lead to 64-53 with 8:10 left and to 75-60 with 3:55 remaining.

Jordon Kedrowski had 30 points to lead the Red Men, with Preston Laketa adding 26 points and nine rebounds, and Kienan Baltimore scoring 18 points. Carthage shot 55 percent from the field in the second half and were perfect (13 for 13) at the free-throw line.

Tristan Shoup led Beloit with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

