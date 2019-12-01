No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Maryland coach Mark Turgeon didn’t have to say much to get the attention of his fifth-ranked Terrapins.

Not with Marquette’s Markus Howard coming off a 51-point performance. Not with a title on the line at the Orlando Invitational.

“I had a feeling our guys were going to step up, knowing it was a championship game,” Turgeon said after Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell spearheaded a stellar defensive effort that limited the high-scoring Howard to six points in Maryland’s 84-63 victory Sunday at Disney World. “I know my guys, and I knew they were going to step up.”

Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament. However, the reigning Big East Player of the Year was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.

“Our defense was terrific, even until the end,” Turgeon said. “Darryl guarded Howard with 40 seconds to go. We didn’t let him catch the ball. We played all the way to the buzzer. ... They didn’t really need a pregame speech. I knew our guys were going to be locked in.”