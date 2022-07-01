Names in the Spotlight: Racine’s Mertins, Burlington's Campbell earn more honors

Mertins named Academic All-America At-Large

UW-Whitewater student-athlete Caitlin Mertins of Racine, a Park High School graduate, was one of two Warhawk athletes selected as Academic All-America At-Large by the College Sports Information Directors of America for the 2021-22 school year.

Mertins, who previously was honored as the UW-Whitewater Female Athlete of the Year and the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year, earned first-team Academic All-America honors. She named first-team Academic All-District last month.

The At-Large women’s program includes beach volleyball, bowling, crew/rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis and water polo.

Mertins carries a cumulative 3.97 grade point average (4.0 scale) and is majoring in elementary education. She is a seven-time member of the Dean’s List and was actively involved on campus, serving as a teacher at Whitewater’s Children’s Center and as an executive board member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Burlington’s Campbell earns All-Region baseball honors

UW-Whitewater senior outfielder Zach Campbell, a Burlington High School graduate, recently earned All-Region 9 recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Campbell was one of four Warhawks to receive All-Region honors. Campbell helped lead Whitewater to the regular-season title in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and he was an All-WIAC first-team honoree.

Campbell led the Warhawks with eight home runs and finished second on the team with a .369 batting average. He added 10 doubles, 51 runs scored, 41 runs batted in, 13 stolen bases and a team-best OPS of 1.017.

