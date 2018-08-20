Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Parkside students earn academic honors

Three Racine County athletes were among 42 UW-Parkside student-athletes named to the NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement list.

Max Widmar, a Park High School graduate, was one of five members of the Rangers baseball team to earn the honor; Union Grove graduate Alyssa McClelland was one of four softball players to be honored; and Leki Prpa of Wind Lake, a Muskego graduate, was one of five members of the men’s soccer team on the list.

To be eligible for the honors, the student-athlete must have earned a 3.5 GPA, played two seasons and have been an active member. Nationally, 10,116 student-athletes from 162 institutions were recognized.

