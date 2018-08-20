Parkside students earn academic honors
Three Racine County athletes were among 42 UW-Parkside student-athletes named to the NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement list.
Max Widmar, a Park High School graduate, was one of five members of the Rangers baseball team to earn the honor; Union Grove graduate Alyssa McClelland was one of four softball players to be honored; and Leki Prpa of Wind Lake, a Muskego graduate, was one of five members of the men’s soccer team on the list.
To be eligible for the honors, the student-athlete must have earned a 3.5 GPA, played two seasons and have been an active member. Nationally, 10,116 student-athletes from 162 institutions were recognized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.