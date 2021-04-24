Names in the Spotlight: County wrestlers earn state academic honors

County wrestlers earn state academic honors

Seven Racine County wrestlers were named to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-State team this week.

Burlington led the way with four wrestlers on the team — senior Zach Wallace, juniors Andrew Karnes and Zeke Tiedt, and sophomore Austin Skrundz.

Union Grove had two honored wrestlers, junior Cooper Willis and sophomore Travis Moore, and Case had one, senior Diego Fuentes.

Berezowitz honored with NCAA academic award

Burlington High School graduate Maddie Berezowitz, a sophomore defensive specialist for the University of Kentucky women’s volleyball team, was named the winner of the NCAA’s Elite 90 award for volleyball on Thursday, prior to the Wildcats’ Division I national semifinal match against Washington.

Berezowitz, with a grade-point average of 3.932 while doing a double major in Management and Finance, earned the award for having the highest cumulative GPA among all athletes at the women’s volleyball Final Four site in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bowlers roll honor scores