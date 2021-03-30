Local colleges: Munro honored again by CCIW

For the second time this season, Carthage College women’s golf junior Kate Munro has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s golf Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Munro, a 2018 Prairie School graduate, finished fourth overall at the Washington University Spring Invitational. After shooting an 85 (+13) on day one, the junior improved her score by 10 strokes on day two finishing the round with a 75 (+3) for a total of 160 (+16).
Munro was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior at Prairie in the fall of 2017. She helped the Hawks to WIAA Division 2 championships in 2015 and 2016.