The Carthage College women’s basketball team scored just one point over the final 5:02 and Ohio Northern went on a 13-1 game-ending run for a 65-58 victory at the D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas.

Carthage (5-5) led 32-27 at halftime following a 10-2 second-quarter run sparked by a 3-point basket by Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward. It was her only basket of the game.

The Lady Reds led 49-47 after the third quarter and led 56-52 after a 3-pointer by Autumn Kalis with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter. But that was it as the Polar Bears (7-4) took the lead for good (57-56) with a 3-pointer with 3:36 left. Carthage missed seven shots down the stretch.

Maggie Berigan came off the bench and led the Lady Reds with a career-high 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds and four blocks. Rachel Szydlowski added 10 points, Bailey Gilbert had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. Woodward also had three assists.

