The Carthage College women’s basketball team scored just one point over the final 5:02 and Ohio Northern went on a 13-1 game-ending run for a 65-58 victory at the D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas.
Carthage (5-5) led 32-27 at halftime following a 10-2 second-quarter run sparked by a 3-point basket by Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward. It was her only basket of the game.
The Lady Reds led 49-47 after the third quarter and led 56-52 after a 3-pointer by Autumn Kalis with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter. But that was it as the Polar Bears (7-4) took the lead for good (57-56) with a 3-pointer with 3:36 left. Carthage missed seven shots down the stretch.
Maggie Berigan came off the bench and led the Lady Reds with a career-high 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds and four blocks. Rachel Szydlowski added 10 points, Bailey Gilbert had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. Woodward also had three assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.