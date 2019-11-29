Gophers' dynamic duo poses big threat

“We’ve gotten loose with our eyes in some situations and that happened on a couple of the trick plays, but even on some other ones, just getting your eyes where they need to be and winning where you need to be, where you need to win,” Leonhard said. “We need to win on every route in every coverage. So getting our guys back to being locked in on that and the execution has to be there.”

Maintaining proper eye discipline will be especially important against the Gophers, whose offense uses a heavy dose of run-pass option plays and play-action. Johnson and Bateman are also adept at double moves, getting defensive backs to bite on their fakes and creating separation when they truly break into their routes.

“It’s just all eyes,” sophomore cornerback Rachad Wildgoose said. “You’ve just got to have your eyes on the correct spot, and then it’ll be hard for people to beat you.”

Mistakes catching up to the Badgers secondary is frustrating, Burrell said.

After allowing just 139.4 yards per game through the air in its first eight games of the season, UW has allowed 251.3 in the past three. Playing against a pass-first spread team like Purdue will inflate those numbers, but Burrell said he wants the secondary to come with its best focus on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}