Golf: Shawhan wins CCIW individual title

Case High School graduate Zach Shawhan etched himself in the Carthage College men’s golf history books on Saturday.

Playing in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championships at the Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ill., Shawhan became the 12th Carthage player to win the individual title with a three-day total of 6-over-par 219.

The individual win was the first of the year for Shawhan, who had a 3-over-par 145 through two rounds, followed by a 3-over-par 74 during a windy final round to finish five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Shawhan, a junior, is the first Carthage meet medalist since Matt Meneghetti earned the crown in 2018.

“Zach had an amazing tournament from start to finish,” Carthage coach Brandy Johnston said. “He kept his cool through the ups and downs of his round (Saturday), and it was just really fun to watch. Zach has been in the position to win a couple of times this year and came up short, but I think he put those experiences to good use (Saturday).

“I’m just really happy and excited for him. His hard work paid off.”

Shawhan finished ahead of four players from Illinois Wesleyan, the reigning NCAA Division III champions. Two of them tied for third and two tied for fifth.