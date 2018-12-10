Try 1 month for 99¢

The countdown is over for Carthage women’s basketball senior Bailey Gilbert.

She hit her program-record 203rd career 3-point field goal with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter in Carthage’s 66-40 victory over nonconference opponent Cornell College at Kenosha.

Gilbert finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds.

Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward nearly had a double-double for the Lady Reds with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

