The countdown is over for Carthage women’s basketball senior Bailey Gilbert.
She hit her program-record 203rd career 3-point field goal with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter in Carthage’s 66-40 victory over nonconference opponent Cornell College at Kenosha.
Gilbert finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds.
Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward nearly had a double-double for the Lady Reds with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.
