Megan Wallace certainly had the athletic ability while competing in track and field at Burlington High School from 2013-17.
What she didn’t have was self-confidence. So even though she qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships twice at Burlington, she never was able to bring home a medal.
Wallace has come a long way since then.
The UW-Eau Claire sophomore recently placed third in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Geneva, Ohio after finishing eighth as a freshman.
The 5-foot-10 Wallace scored 4,876 points in placing behind a pair of seniors — Annie Wright (5,101) of George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., and Caitlin Ubl (4,946) of Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
Wallace seems to be in a good position to win a national championship by the time she’s finished competing for the Purgolders. But she might not be the caliber of competitor she is if not for a decision she made at Burlington.
“I lacked a lot of self-confidence,” said Wallace, who competed in volleyball, basketball and track at Burlington. “So going into games or going into meets, I doubted myself so much that I finally realized I needed to believe in myself, so when I put my mind to doing something I care about, I can get the job done.”
Wallace consulted with Karen Bird, who specializes in hypnotherapy in Burlington. Bird, who was influential in her sons’ successful wrestling careers at Burlington, was able to connect with Wallace and help her realize her potential.
“She has really helped me change my mind and view on gaining self-confidence,” Wallace said. “She has truly helped me the most become the athlete and the individual I am today.”
Her metamorphosis has included wearing a bracelet Wallace feels inspires her during competition.
“It’s this gray, skinny bracelet and it says, ‘I’ve got this.’ So before I jump or before I start a race, I take a deep breath and say, ‘I’ve got this.’
“She also showed me self-visualization. Before the meet even starts, I just self-visualize winning and being successful and being the best athlete I can be.”
Wallace hit a peak with her performance at Geneva, scoring 779 points in the 100-meter hurdles, 701 in the high jump, 619 in the shot put, 708 in the 200, 548 in the long jump, 512 in the javelin throw and 837 in the 800.
She tied Sylviann Momont of Stevens Point, who also had 4,876 points, but gained the tie-breaker after Wallace won four of the seven events in head-to-head competition.
How much was confidence in play for Wallace at the national meet? Eau Claire coach Chip Schneider said Wallace struggled in the long jump, but then responded with personal-best efforts in the javelin throw and 800 to close out her competition.
Schneider never realized Wallace was struggling with her confidence when he recruited her.
“To be honest, we didn’t know there was an issue,” he said. “I was actually shocked because she comes across as a very confident person. It kind of goes to show you that there’s always things lying under that, unless you dig a little as a coach, you don’t even know.”
What could the next two years have in store for Wallace?
“She had a big improvement this year, so if she continues to progress the way she has, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t be contending to be a national champion,” Schneider said.
Wallace, who is working toward earning a certificate in American sign language, is spending most of this summer in Costa Rica as part of her education. The buzz from her performance in the hepthathlon will likely stay with her for quite a while.
“Oh gosh, I can’t even put it into words,” said Wallace, who still works with Bird. “Looking back in high school, I never thought I would be where I am today.
“It just goes to show that anything can happen if you put the time, hard work and heart into something you truly care about. It can take you a long way.”
