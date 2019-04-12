When Kate Stake predicts Jaina Westphal has a promising future in college softball, there’s a basis to what the Valparaiso University softball coach says.
After all, Westphal is already pretty good.
The freshman has started all 31 games for the NCAA Division I program in Valparaiso, Indiana. Westphal, an All-State second baseman for Burlington High School who led the Demons to the WIAA Division 1 championship game last June, has played exclusively in the outfield at Valparaiso.
“I think Jaina has had a good start to her freshman year,” said Stake, who has led the Crusaders to a 12-19 record this season. “She was injured in the fall and didn’t get to play too much, so it was good to see her jump out in the spring and really come out swinging.
“She’s good now, but she has the opportunity to be great.”
Westphal is hitting .244, which is tied for third best on the team. She is 19 for 78 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs. Westphal also has stolen 11 bases in 12 attempts and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week earlier this month.
But there have been some drawbacks. Westphal has a team-high 26 strikeouts this season and is hitting .167 (5 for 30) in MVC games.
“If you look at her trajectory, we’ve certainly entered the more difficult part of our season,” Stake said. “The Valley is a very competitive conference and I think there’s no surprise the strikeouts have gone up a bit. She’s facing higher-caliber pitching than maybe she got when we got started.
“But Jaina is an aggressive hitter and she’s good with on-base percentage. She finds ways to walk and she also has elite speed, so she can put a bunt down.”
Stake likes what she sees already. And she expects to see so much more in the next three years.
“She has a very high upside,” Stake said. “She’s very athletic, very coachable, incredibly pleasant to be around, she’s an excellent teammate, she has all the intangibles.
“She has all the tools. To see her out of the gate do pretty well, I think she has opportunity to see a lot of innings and a lot of games over her career here.”
