Two former college athletes with Racine County ties were recently selected for their respective college Halls of Fame.
Jack Taschner, a 1996 graduate of Horlick, will be inducted into the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 14 and Tyrone Deacon, whose father, Paul, was the head coach at Catholic Central from 2004 to 2008, will be inducted into the UW-Parkside Athletics Hall of Fame Oct. 20.
Taschner, who played for the Titans from 1997-99, went 13-0 with 141 strikeouts and a 2.29 earned run average. In 1999, he was an All-Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference first-team and NCAA Division III All-Midwest Region second-team selection with a 7-0 record, 79 strikeouts and 21 hits allowed in 53.2 innings, leading Oshkosh to a 34-4 record. In 1998, he helped the Titans finish 41-5 and take fifth at the Division III World Series. Taschner was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1999, made his Major League debut in 2005 and played in 222 Major League games over six seasons. Taschner currently is an Appleton police officer and head baseball coach at Neenah High School.
Deacon, a 2004 graduate of Bay Port High School, played for his father there and went on to be a four-year captain with the Rangers. When he graduated from Parkside in 2008, Deacon ranked second in career assists, third in career 3-point field goals, third in single season assists, eighth in single-season 3-pointers, 10th on the all-time scoring list, 15th in career field goals and 18th in free throws. He was a All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honorable mention selection, a three-time All-GLVC academic selection and led Parkside to an NCAA Division II tournament berth in 2007.
