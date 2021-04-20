College report: Knight honored as WIAC Player of the Week

Knight honored by WIAC

Emily Knight (Union Grove 2018), a junior second baseman for UW-La Crosse, was recently honored as one of two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Athletes of the Week for the week of April 5-11.

Knight hit. 750 (6-for-8) in three starts during the week with three runs scored, three RBI, one double and one home run. She finished with 10 total bases, and had a 1.250 slugging and .750 on-base percentage.

In La Crosse's doubleheader sweep of UW-River Falls on April 8, she went 5-for-6 with three RBI, one home run, one double and one run scored. She had the game-winning RBI in UW-La Crosse's 7-3 victory in the opener with a two-run home run. Knight finished 1-for-2 with a run scored in UW-La Crosse's 4-2 victory over UW-Stout on April 10.

