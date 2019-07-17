College bowlers Caitlin Mertins and Tatum Ruffalo have each received a big honor.
Mertins, a Park High School graduate who recently completed her freshman year at UW-Whitewater, and Ruffalo, a Waterford graduate who recently finished her sophomore year at the University of Central Missouri, earned National Tenpin Coaches Association national academic honors for themselves and their respective teams.
Mertins helped the Warhawks, who were the highest-ranked Division III program in the nation in the final NTCA poll, to a team grade-point average of 3.48, tied for 12th-best among all NCAA bowling teams.
Ruffalo helped the Jennies to a team GPA of 3.33, 25th-best in the nation.
Individuals must have carried a 3.40 GPA through the season and teams must have maintained at least a 3.20 GPA.
