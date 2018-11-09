First-year head coach Jen Conely earned her first career victory Friday as the UW-Parkside women's basketball team opened its regular seaason by beating nonconference foe Malone 61-57 in the GLIAC-GMAC Crossover Tournament at Canton, Ohio.
The Rangers led in offensive rebounds (17) against the Eagles, as well as steals (11). Parkside shot 92.9 percent from the free throw line, only missing two free throws. Graduate student Ali Bettencourt finished with a team-high 15 points.
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 103, HARVARD 58: At South Bend, Ind., Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points in three quarters as top-ranked Notre Dame opened its national title defense with a 103-58 victory over Harvard on Friday.
The Milwaukee DSHA graduate, who hit a pair of buzzer-beaters in the Women's Final Four last spring, made 10 of 21 field goals and all nine free throws in 25 minutes.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 75, CHATTANOOGA 49: At Chattanooga, Tenn., Asia Durr scored 24 points as No. 5 Louisville used a third-quarter burst to pull away. L
NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 72, VIRGINIA 44: At Charlottesville, Va., Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Mississippi State spoiled Tina Thompson's debut as Virginia's coach.
NO. 9 MARYLAND 93, COPPIN STATE 36: At College Park, Md., Taylor Mikesell scored 18 points, Stephanie Jones had 17 and No. 9 Maryland routed Coppin State in its season opener.
Men
LAKE FOREST 74, CARTHAGE 65: The Red Men opened their season with a nonconference loss at Lake Forest, Ill., their first loss in a season-opener since 2005-06.
Kienan Baltimore led Carthage with 20 points on 4 for 10 shooting but went 11 for 12 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds.
NO. 2 KENTUCKY 71, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 59: At Lexington, Ky., Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley each scored 15 points, Nick Richards grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 2 Kentucky rallied in the second half.
The Wildcats (1-1) bounced back from Tuesday night's 118-84 shellacking by No. 4 Duke, but had to work hard in the second half to overcome the veteran Salukis.
Aaron Cook had 18 points and Kavion Pippen 16 for the Salukis (0-1), who opened against their first ranked team since No. 13 Illinois in 2010.
NO. 6 TENNESSEE 87, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 65: At Knoxville, Tenn., Grant Williams scored 31 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and showcased his newfound 3-point range for Tennessee.
Williams shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, matching his 2017-18 season total for 3-pointers. He shot 11 of 15 overall and led five Tennessee players in double figures.
JaKeenan Gant scored 18 points, Marcus Stroman had 11 and Justin Miller added 10 for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1).
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 116, ELON 67: At Elon, N.C., Cameron Johnson and freshman Nassir Little scored 21 points apiece in North Carolina's rout.
Freshman Coby White added 14 points to help the Tar Heels (2-0) sweep their two-game, season-opening barnstorming tour of regional mid-majors
Sheldon Eberhardt scored 16 points, Steven Santa Ana added 14 and Tyler Seibring finished with 10 for the Phoenix (1-1).
