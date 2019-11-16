College basketball: Parkside rolls past Minnesota-Crookston

It was Luke Reigel's kind of performance.

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team handed out 25 assists and had just 10 turnovers in a 78-56 nonconference victory over Minnesota-Crookston Saturday at Somers.

Four players scored in double figures in what Reigel considered to be his team's finest performance of this young season.

"We played a complete game," Reigel said. "We played pretty well defensively the first four games except for one half, but, today, we put it together on both ends of the floor and played Parkside basketball on offense.

"We shared the ball very well, we we had great movement, and we finished with 25 assists, which I'm always happy about, because it means we're playing unselfish.

"So there were a lot of positives from today."

Brandon Trimble led the Rangers (2-2) with 22 points, Brandon Hau added 16, Joe St. Pierre 12 and Ramar Evans 11.

But perhaps Parkside's most complete performance was by Tray Croft, a 6-foot-1 junior guard from Anniston, Ala. He finished with eight points and team highs in both rebounds (12) and assists (seven).