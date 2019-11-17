College basketball: Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We’re a work-in-progress. We have a lot of work to do and that’s obvious — I think now — to everyone after this afternoon.”

Wisconsin outscored the Golden Eagles 24-10 in the paint. Marquette also committed 15 turnovers, most of which were unforced.

Wisconsin held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of its points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight of their 11 3-pointers in the period to pull away.

“They’re a better shooting team (this season),” Wojciechowski said. “They can shoot from all five positions. With (Nate) Reuvers at the center, that puts you in a very difficult position, because you have — from Trice to Reuvers — all guys who can make 3s so they really space you out.”

BIG PICTURE

The rivalry between the two programs, which dates to 1917, stays in the hands of the Badgers. Wisconsin’s 16-point win marked its largest over the Golden Eagles since Dec. 23, 1998. Of the 216 all-time meetings, Wisconsin now holds a 68-58 all-time advantage.