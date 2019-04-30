Back in the days when a young Nick Davis used to tear open packs of bubblegum cards to see if there was one of his hero, Bo Jackson, his grandfather used to be right there with him.
Donald Davis, who died in 2006 at the age of 81, joined in the fun with his grandson, trying to make his eyes widen by buying more packs of cards and producing another Bo for Nick’s collection.
“I don’t care if I had 17 Bo Jacksons,” Nick said. “He would help me get another. My grandpa was my hero.”
Back in the days when Davis was a state medalist high jumper for Park High School, his two biggest cheerleaders were head coach Harvey Riekoff and assistant Glenn Schultz. Whenever he achieved something, they were just as thrilled as he was.
“They were an incredible influence on me,” Davis said. “I feel that coaching was something I always had in my blood and I think it’s something I recognized early enough just by how much I was inspired by coaches like Harvey and Glenn.”
And now that Davis has a track team of his own — he took over the UW-La Crosse women’s program prior to the 2018 season — he has patterned himself after those who influenced him. He is a man in constant motion during practices and meets, almost willing his athletes to achieve something they may never have thought was possible.
“I’m very energetic,” said the 37-year-old Davis, a 2000 Park graduate. “I’ll be over at the long or triple jump pit coaching and when someone finishes a race, I’ll try to run over to the finish line and congratulate them.
“I’ve been told I have an intense walk because I try to get from Point A to Point B pretty quickly. I think the thing I try to bring to the table is something that was modeled for me from Harvey and coach Schultz and all those guys: It doesn’t mean anything if if doesn’t have any passion behind it.”
Davis, who was second in the high jump on Park’s 2000 WIAA Division 1 state championship team, didn’t even plan to become a coach. While earning all-conference honors 10 times in the high jump and javelin during his time at UW-Milwaukee, Davis’ intention was to become a professor in sports psychology.
He earned his Masters in that subject in 2007, three years after graduating from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in kinesiology.
“I had published research papers,” said Davis, who was ranked among the top 25 of his senior class at Park. “But then I took a different path. I missed the sport and decided not to go for my PhD.”
Davis started by coaching hurdlers and jumpers at Cedarburg High School during the 2008 and ‘09 seasons. He next stops were as an assistant coach at Marquette from 2010-13 and Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2014-17.
When the opportunity opened at La Crosse in 2018, Davis decided to return back to his home state with his wife, Abby, and two children, Alistar and Henrietta (a second son, Ivan, was born within the last month).
Davis has had the opportunity to build a program pretty much from scratch. After sweeping the NCAA Division III Indoor and Outdoor Championships under longtime coach Pat Healy in 2015, the Eagles slipped to fourth in 2016 (Healy’s final season), 59th in ‘17 under interim coach Katie Wagner and 59th again last season under Davis.
Still, Davis made an immediate impact. He was named the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Indoor Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the WIAC Championship in 2018 (they were second this season).
One athlete who joined La Crosse’s program largely because of Davis was Amanda Wiebke, a 2016 Onalaska High School graduate who spent her freshman season at Northern Iowa.
When Wiebke first met Davis, she immediately connected with her future coach and knew where she wanted to be.
“We both were new to the program and I remember right after I met him, I just felt like I trusted him right off the bat,” she said. “That’s something that’s pretty hard with a coach because, typically, you don’t develop a sense of trust for a couple of months.
“He’s very knowledgeable. He knows exactly what he’s doing. Sometimes, coaches can be almost too knowledgeable, so they’ll overwhelm their athletes with all this information. But he’s very good as giving you just enough, just a few cues at a time, so that you’re not overwhelmed.”
Wiebke used the foundation Davis provided for her to place seventh and earn All-American honors at the Division III Indoor Championships at Boston in March. And when she did, Davis was celebrating just as much as she was.
After all, this is what Riekoff was doing for Davis 20 years earlier at Park.
“When you have a really good mark, his energy is all the way up there with you,” Wiebke said. “It’s really amazing because it solidifies the feeling that you have in the moment.
“I feel those are the moments you remember. Once track is over, you’ll remember that for a lifetime.”
This is just the start for Davis, who has seven paid assistant coaches. After placing 26th in the indoor national meet in 2018, the Eagles were 11th this year.
“The goal was to be in the top 10 and we were one point out of the top 10 at the national meet,” he said. “So going from 33rd (the year before he took over) to 26th to 11th, we’re headed in the right direction.
“We’re going into the (outdoor) conference championships this week and we’re in a much stronger position. I’m feeling really confident about bringing that championship home where it belongs.
“The performances are speaking for themselves in terms of our progression.”
