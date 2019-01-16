The Carthage College women’s basketball team took the lead early in the first quarter and never trailed again on its way to a 71-60 victory over Carroll in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha.
The Pioneers scored the first basket of the game a minute in, then a 3-point basket by Autumn Kalis put Carthage ahead to stay at 3-2.
The Lady Reds (12-5, 6-2 CCIW) led 32-25 at halftime and the margin stayed the same after three quarters. In the fourth, Carthage extended its lead to nine points (61-52) with 5:33 left and Carroll (7-10, 2-6) got back within five (61-56) with 3:47 left before the Lady Reds pulled away.
Bailey Gilbert led the way with 22 points, and scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter. Madie Kaelber scoring 16 and Kalis scoring 11. Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward finished with three points and seven rebounds.
Sierra Grubor led the Pioneers with 21.
Men
NORTH CENTRAL 67, CARTHAGE 63: The Red Men went cold during a four-minute stretch of the second half and it was costly as they lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Naperville, Ill.
The game was tied 33-33 at halftime and two early baskets by the Cardinals put them up 38-33. A basket and a pair of free throws by Kienan Baltimore got Carthage (7-10, 2-6 CCIW) within 38-37 with 16:32 left.
After that, the cold spell hit and North Central (14-3, 6-2) went on a 13-0 run over the next 4:33 to take a 51-37 lead with 12:59 left.
The Red Men got a run of their own and cut their deficit to 55-52 with 7:04 left, but the Cardinals pulled away.
Baltimore finished with 18 points and Mike Canady added 13.
Connor Raridon led North Central with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
