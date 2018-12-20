Try 1 month for 99¢

Everyone got into the act for the Carthage College women’s basketball team Thursday.

Five Lady Reds scored in double figures, a first this season, as they beat UW-Stevens Point 87-76 in a nonconference game at Stevens Point.

Autumn Kalis led the scoring with 20 points and Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward matched her season high with 18 points (6 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range), along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Bailey Gilbert had 17 points, Maggie Berigan had 12 and Rachel Szydlowski added 10 for Carthage (6-4), which led 29-26 at halftime and scored 29 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Carly Cerrato led the Pointers (4-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds.

