Carthage removes red from nickname

The red has been retired.
After a thorough review, Carthage announced on its athletics website Monday that it has retired its long-time athletic team nicknames, the Red Men and the Lady Reds, and will soon begin the search for a replacement.
Acting on a recommendation from President John Swallow, the school’s Board of Trustees voted in late August to cease using the nicknames, as well as the team mascot, “Torchie.” These changes are now in effect.
“While we deeply respect our history and the generations of Carthage student-athletes who competed under our former team names, the trustees believe a change is appropriate,” Board Chair Jeff Hamar said in a news release. “This provides an excellent opportunity to brand our college and athletic program in a positive, inclusive and dynamic way.”
Swallow made his recommendation after reviewing the findings of a Task Force on Team Names and Mascot. Citing concerns about the connotations for racial and gender equity, the group concluded that Red Men and Lady Reds were “not unifying symbols for our community.”
It’s just one of the changes the athletic department is going through. Last month, Carthage welcomed a new athletic director, Nate Stewart, who previously worked at Centre College in Kentucky.
Nickname history
Carthage’s athletics teams have been identified as the Red Men, or Redmen, since the early 1900s at the school’s previous campus in western Illinois. The women’s teams, once known as the Lady Redmen, took on the Lady Reds nickname in 1988.
The moniker originally reflected the color scheme of the Carthage team uniforms, but the program later incorporated Native American imagery, including a previous mascot and a feather that remained part of the athletic logo until 2005.
“Torchie,” symbolizing the “flame of knowledge,” isn’t directly tied to the outgoing nicknames, but feedback from the community expressed strong support for a mascot change, according to the news release.
Athletic teams will compete just as Carthage College in 2020-21, as the school undertakes a collaborative process to pick a fresh team name and mascot. The task force will reach out to a wide range of Carthage stakeholders to gather ideas in the coming weeks, and leaders anticipate the board making a final determination in time for the 2021-22 academic year.
