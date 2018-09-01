The Carthage College football team opened its season with an imposing challenge Saturday and admirably held its ground.
Facing UW-Oshkosh, the fourth-ranked NCAA Division III team in the nation, the Red Men lost 20-6 at Art Keller Field in Kenosha. It was the debut game for new Carthage coach Dustin Hass.
Oshkosh, which averaged for than 500 yards of offense a game last season, was held to 206. Carthage also forced two turnovers.
“Our defense played well on the backend today and I can’t say enough about the defensive linemen,” Haas was quoted as saying on Carthage’s website. “Oshkosh ran power formations up there a bunch and our guys stayed strong, got off blocks and made plays.”
After a missed 47-yard field-goal attempt by Carthage’s Lance Unland in the first quarter, Oshkosh drove 71 yards with eight consecutive running games. The Titans took a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Mitch Gerhartz with three minutes left in the quarter.
Carthage pulled to within 7-6 in the second quarter after Amani Dennis intercepted Johnny Duranso for Carthage’s second takeaway of the game. Backup quarterback Billy Dury, who replaced the injured Kyle Friberg in the first quarter, threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brett Patton.
The extra-point kick was blocked and Carthage trailed 7-6 at halftime.
That’s the way the score remained until the fourth quarter, when Unland kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Red Men a 9-7 lead with 12:14 left in the game.
But Oshkosh drove 73 yards on 12 plays in a time-consuming drive, before scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run by Cody Moon. That gave the Titans a 14-9 lead with 1:25 to play.
A desperation pass by Carthage on the final play of the game was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to make the final score 20-9.
Lafayette McGary rushed for 108 yards on 22 carries for Carthage. Evan French caught nine passes for 131 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.