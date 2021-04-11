Carthage: College to debut varsity coed esports team this fall

Like other college athletes, players will attend team meetings, practices and official matches. But unlike many sports, esports can be played remotely, which reduces travel time. So, the regular season for a college esports program will feature plenty of weekly matches and practices, then this schedule will narrow down to a playoff season.

Since the NCAA does not sanction esports, Carthage also plans to join the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the lone governing body for varsity college programs in North America.

“I want us to be excellent,” Stewart said. “I want us to be able to provide an excellent opportunity for our student-athletes because not only will they receive an excellent education, they will be able to compete at a high level.

“Our esports student athletes are also going to have access to the athletic training staff and they’ll be practicing probably 20 hours a week,” Stewart said. “They’re going to be treated just like any other regular athlete.”

Finding esports athletes won’t be difficult. Approximately 40 percent of Wisconsin’s registered high school esports teams are located within an hour’s drive of the Carthage campus.