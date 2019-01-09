The Lady Reds can’t be stopped.
Carthage’s women’s basketball team entered Wednesday’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against North Central College on a three-game winning streak, and extended it to four with a 67-57 victory at Naperville.
Maddie Kaelber led Carthage with a team-high 22 points and four steals, while also collecting three rebounds. Bailey Gilbert had a double-double for the Lady Reds with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Prairie School graduate and Carthage junior guard Sammie Woodward had seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
Defensively, the Lady Reds gave North Central a hard time. The Cardinals shot just 30 percent from the field on 18 of 59 shooting. The Lady Reds also forced 12 North Central turnovers.
Carthage will travel to Augustana College Saturday and will look to extend its winning streak to a season-high five games.
Men
CARTHAGE 79, CARROLL 66: The Red Men picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena, topping in-state College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opponent, Carroll University.
The win improved the Red Men record to 7-8 overall and 2-4 in the CCIW, while the Pioneers dropped to 5-11 and 1-6 in the conference.
“This was a quality CCIW win where we played with a purpose for 40 minutes,” Carthage head coach Bosko Djurickovic said.
Four Red Men starters found themselves in double-figures. Sean Johnson led Carthage with a team-high 17 points in the win. Johnson finished 7 of 9 from the field, tied for the team-high in rebounds with five and assists with four, while adding six blocks. Jordon Kedrowski and Kienan Baltimore finished with 16 points each.
As a team the Red Men finished with their second-best shooting performance of the season at 52.9 percent on 27 of 51 from the field, as well as their second-best free throw shooting game of the year at 85.0 percent, making 17 of 20 attempts. Carthage’s defense held Carroll to 20 of 54 from the field and forced 11 turnovers.
