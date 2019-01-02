Sammie Woodward had her scoring shoes on Wednesday.
The Prairie School graduate and Carthage College junior guard scored a team-high 19 points in 31 minutes of action, leading four players in double figures as the Lady Reds routed North Park 76-39 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha.
Woodward went 8 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and helped Carthage (8-5, 2-2 CCIW) jump out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Reds shot 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) from the field in the first half and led 44-22 at halftime. North Park shot just 20.3 percent from the field, just 15.2 percent in the second half.
The Lady Reds outscored the Vikings (6-8, 2-3) in every quarter.
Rachel Szydlowski added a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for Carthage, and Madie Kaelber and Autumn Kalis each had 11 points.
Men
WHEATON 77, CARTHAGE 57: Kienan Baltimore had 19 points for the Red Men, but Carthage couldn’t contain the Thunder’s Aston Francis in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss at Wheaton, Ill.
Mike Canady’s 3-pointer gave the Red Men (6-7, 1-3 CCIW) an early lead, but Wheaton (9-4, 2-2) shot 51.4 percent from the field and 55.7 percent from 3-point range in the first half to take a 49-30 halftime advantage. The Thunder cooled off in the second half, but Carthage shot just 27.3 percent and couldn’t close the gap.
Sean Johnson added 11 points and Jacob Polglase had nine coming off the bench for the Red Men, but no one else scored more than five. Baltimore and Johnson each had 11 rebounds.
Francis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.
