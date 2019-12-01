Buckeyes expects tougher game the 2nd time against Badgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I think we're getting into the rhythm of playing four-quarter games against really good opponents in a 'March Madness' approach," Day said. "And you know we're at this point of the season playing for championships, every game is going to a four-quarter dogfight. And so I think we are getting into a little bit of a rhythm that way now."

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and his players are eager to have another shot at the Buckeyes.

"I certainly think there's a sense of eagerness or excitement that you've done all that you can and you get a right to play in this game," Chryst said. "There's a lot of things that had to happen, and the focus needed to be on playing the season out and you look up (at the end) and see what you've earned the right to do."

Jack Coan threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota on Saturday to win back Paul Bunyan's Axe after watching the Gophers snatch it away in the 2018 rivalry game.

"I'd say we're definitely a resilient group," Coan said. "That was one of the things we were preaching coming into this year, because last year we lost a few games, and it kind of went downhill. We were going to make sure that didn't happen again."