Border beatdown: Wisconsin Badgers torch Minnesota Golden Gophers in second half

MADISON — Recent history suggested the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team would react accordingly to its first Big Ten Conference defeat of the season.

While the sample size wasn’t big, the Badgers had bounced back from their only other loss this season. Rather than dwell on its setback at Marquette back on Dec. 4, UW used it as a learning experience and followed it with a five-game winning streak.

Assistant coach Alando Tucker had no doubt the same response was forthcoming from UW following a surprising home loss to Maryland earlier this week.

“You can’t take a loss and hang your head about it,” Tucker said. “I have no doubt we’re going to bounce back.”

Indeed, the No. 6 Badgers’ answer — a 71-59 win over No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center — was a resounding one. Senior center Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for UW, which never trailed and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

It was a completely different performance from the Badgers — both in terms of effort and execution — than the one they produced just three days earlier in the 70-64 loss to the Terrapins.