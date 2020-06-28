Bo Ryan, 10 others named to Badgers' athletics hall of fame

Burke, a defensive end, still holds the team record for sacks (22) and tackles for loss (31) in a season, both set in 1998, when he was the Big Ten defensive player of the year. He’s second to Tarek Saleh on UW’s career sacks list.

An offensive tackle, Gibson was a finalist for both the Rotary Lombardi Award for outstanding lineman or linebacker and the Outland Trophy for outstanding interior lineman in 1998. He was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 1999 and played five pro seasons with three teams.

Winners of the Big Ten Medal of Honor on the men’s and women’s hockey teams also will join the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.

Madison native Byce, a 1990 recipient of the award honoring a senior athlete for scholarship and athletics, is tied for 20th on UW’s scoring list with 165 points in 169 games. He scored his third collegiate hat trick in the 1990 NCAA championship game to help the Badgers to their fifth national title.

MacLeod, who was a Medal of Honor recipient in 2005, also was named the USCHO national defensive player of the year. A two-time Badgers captain, she helped the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance as a senior, then won Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2006 and 2010.