Badgers take back Axe in snowy 38-17 win vs. Gophers

The Gophers lost mammoth right tackle Daniel Faalele to a leg injury in the second quarter, which sure didn't help their cause against a Badgers defense that was eager to rebound from that humbling performance against Minnesota last season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This was the only the sixth time in the history of the most-played series in major college football that both teams were ranked in The Associated Press poll, the first since 2014 when Wisconsin also denied Minnesota a spot in the conference title game by winning the regular-season finale.

Wisconsin could take Minnesota's place in the top 10 when poll is released Sunday. The Badgers, despite their two defeats, have a long-shot hope of their first berth in the College Football Playoff if there's a bunch of upsets on conference championship weekend.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers might be wincing next month about what that one-point loss to Illinois on Oct. 19 might have cost them, but their recovery over the final four games was another testament to Chryst and his staff. Coan proved that the Badgers can still move the ball when they need to when Taylor is being bottled up.