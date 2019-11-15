College women: Carthage: Woodward scores 15 in victory over Fontbonne

The defending national champion Lady Bears (3-0) won their 32nd consecutive game. They have won their three games this season by an average margin of 71 points.

Cox, who opened the season with double-doubles in the first two games, is sidelined with a reaction to the second metatarsal on her right foot. The 6-foot-4 senior had her foot in a protective boot and used a scooter to help her get around at the game.

Lauren Calver had 11 points for Houston Baptist (2-1), which shot 26% overall (15 of 58) and 2-of-21 on 3-pointers.

NO. 3 STANFORD 90, NORTHERN COLORADO 36

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lacie Hull scored 19 points and Stanford coasted over Northern Colorado.

DiJonai Carrington and Hailey Jones each added 11 points for the Cardinal (3-0), who have scored at least 90 points in each of their first three games. Fran Belibi added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Jasmine Gayles scored eight points to lead the Bears (0-3), who fell to 14-26 against the Pac-12.

NO. 7 OREGON STATE 98, NO. 18 DEPAUL 77