College Softball: Midwestern work ethic guides Trautman to early softball honors

Grace Trautman was ready to give up the game.
The Waterford High School graduate grew up playing softball and wanted nothing more than to play at a NCAA Division I college. When that dream started to slip away, she thought about hanging up her cleats.
“Since I was eight years old, I told myself that I would play Division I softball,” Trautman said. “It was tough for me to accept that this dream of mine might not be possible because it almost stopped me from playing. As I was working through this decision, I remembered that there are so many kids out there that would love to play softball in college, so now I see it as a true opportunity as well as a blessing to still be able to play the game I love.”
Combining her rekindled passion for the game with a determined, no-nonsense work ethic, Trautman put together one of the best freshman seasons ever at Saint Michael’s College, a NCAA Division II school in Colchester, Vermont.
Trautman started all 25 games for the Purple Knights and led the team with a .382 batting average, five home runs — a school record for freshman — and 13 runs batted in. She also scored 14 runs and drew 12 walks.
In a sizzling eight-game stretch in mid-April, Trautman hit .650 (13-for-20) with four home runs, a 1.250 slugging percentage, a .741 on-base percentage, 10 runs, six RBIs, and had five walks.
The only Purple Knight to appear at first base during the season, Trautman fielded .985. After committing two errors in her first two games, she handled 185 of her final 186 chances flawlessly.
While the team finished 5-20, Saint Michael’s got the Northeast-10 tournament for the first time since 2005, losing to Assumption 1-0 last Tuesday. Trautman last week earned a spot on the Northeast-10 Conference All-Conference second team and on the NE10 All-Rookie Team.
“I’ve gotten to this place and received this honor because I’ve focused on working hard while having fun,” Trautman said. “If you love softball, play with high energy and stay positive, there’s no way you can fail because you’re always contributing in some way. That’s where I try to be as a player.”
Trautman was in a very different spot four years ago.
“My softball career and softball journey has been a bit of a bumpy road,” Trautman said. “During high school and travel ball, I really wasn’t one of the better players on my teams. But playing with and against some of the best players in the state fueled me to work hard and be like those girls who now play at some really good softball schools.”
Trautman said she had always wanted to play collegiate softball. However, as she navigated the deep waters of the recruiting process, Trautman had an early realization that shaped the way she now views the sport.
Trautman’s decision to stick with a slightly re-aligned childhood wish worked well in her favor. She said the recruitment process with St. Michael’s went very quickly because both sides saw it as a great fit.
“St. Michael’s liked my film and liked my style of play,” she said. “I was told if I came to play for this school, I would do big things. So, that’s exactly how I set my mindset to be for when the time came.”
So, Trautman took her Midwestern work ethic 976 miles to Vermont. And head coach Nick Goodreau said she made an immediate impact before the team even started official practices.
“Grace is like the salt of the Earth, she’s just a very genuine person. Once I met her, I could tell how passionate she was,” Goodreau said. “She loves the game, loves her teammates and she’s been right in from the get-go, even when we had her on campus for her official visit.
“She has very high standards for herself and when she puts her mind to something, there’s just no stopping this kid,” Goodreau said. “Even though she’s having a phenomenal year as a freshman, I’m honestly not surprised. I knew that she was going to bring something to this program, something we’ve needed for a long time.”
Trautman’s Purple Knights teammates said her style of play and energy has infected the entire dugout.
“She’s always pumping people up and the life of the game,” said Hope Hiscock, a sophomore outfielder, said. “You can always hear her because she’s super loud, but that’s part of what makes her a great leader.”
“I think the reason why she’s getting all of these great hits is because her game IQ is so high,” added Haley Waghorn, a sophomore shortstop. “She’s looking for outside pitches and when she doesn’t see the pitch she wants, she’s adjusting. Watching her hit is pushing a lot of us to be better on the team.”
Trautman’s long-term goal is to play the very best collegiate softball she can to help the Purple Knights win as many games as possible.
“I know that by the time my career here is said and done, our team will have built a program filled with people who simply love the game,” Trautman said. “People just like myself.”