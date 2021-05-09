College Softball: Midwestern work ethic guides Trautman to early softball honors

Trautman’s decision to stick with a slightly re-aligned childhood wish worked well in her favor. She said the recruitment process with St. Michael’s went very quickly because both sides saw it as a great fit.

“St. Michael’s liked my film and liked my style of play,” she said. “I was told if I came to play for this school, I would do big things. So, that’s exactly how I set my mindset to be for when the time came.”

So, Trautman took her Midwestern work ethic 976 miles to Vermont. And head coach Nick Goodreau said she made an immediate impact before the team even started official practices.

“Grace is like the salt of the Earth, she’s just a very genuine person. Once I met her, I could tell how passionate she was,” Goodreau said. “She loves the game, loves her teammates and she’s been right in from the get-go, even when we had her on campus for her official visit.

“She has very high standards for herself and when she puts her mind to something, there’s just no stopping this kid,” Goodreau said. “Even though she’s having a phenomenal year as a freshman, I’m honestly not surprised. I knew that she was going to bring something to this program, something we’ve needed for a long time.”