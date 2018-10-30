Try 1 month for 99¢

Sarah Busey and her Santa Clara University golf teammates finished off the fall portion of their season in style Tuesday.

Busey, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, shot her career-low college round, a 3-under-par 69, to help the Broncos shoot a pair of record team scores and finish second at the three-day UC Irvine Invitational.

Santa Clara totaled 1-under 863, a 54-hole program record, breaking the old mark of 875 set at the Boise State Classic in 2016. The Broncos had a 36-hole program record score of 575 after the second round and just missed catching tournament leader Cal Poly, which won the tournament by four shots at 859.

Busey, a sophomore, shot rounds of 76-76-69 for a 221 total, matching her college low for 54 holes, to tie for 23rd. She moved up 24 spots on the leaderboard after the second round.

