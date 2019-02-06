Sammie Woodward had arguably her best performance of the year Wednesday night for the Carthage College women’s basketball team at Kenosha.
Woodward, a Prairie graduate, scored a season-high 21 points, but the Lady Reds fell just short against Conference College of Illinois and Wisconsin opponent North Central, 60-58.
The Lady Reds (14-8, 8-5 CCIW) were tied with North Central (7-15, 5-8 CCIW) in the final seconds of the game, but the Cardinals made two free throws to win.
Woodward also managed a season-high five 3-pointers, three steals and one block in the loss.
“For a team that’s supposed to be a good shooting team, we didn’t have it tonight,” said Carthage coach Tim Bernero. “We didn’t finish and contest stuff around the basket. You have to make the layups, the tough plays and play all four quarters and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Men
CARROLL 60, CARTHAGE 57: The Red Men lost their seventh straight game at Waukesha, despite a game-high 20 points from Kienan Baltimore.
Baltimore also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss.
The Red Men trailed 31-21 at halftime, but mounted a comeback in the second half, outscoring Carroll 36-29. Behind Baltimore was Jordon Kedrowski, who scored 16 points, had four assists and three rebounds. Kedrowski and Baltimore were the only two Carthage players in double figures.
The Pioneers were led by Troy Howat, who scored 20 points on 5 of 6 shooting from 3-point range.
The loss dropped Carthage to 7-15 overall and 2-11 in the CCIW. Carroll improved to 10-13 and 6-8 in the CCIW.
