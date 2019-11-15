Carthage: Woodward scores 15 in victory over Fontbonne

Sammie Woodward did yeoman work for the Carthage College women’s basketball team Thursday.

The Prairie School graduate played all 40 minutes and scored 15 points to help the Lady Reds beat Fontbonne of St. Louis 71-64 in a nonconference game at Kenosha.

The senior guard, who also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals, made a 3-point basket early in the fourth quarter to give Carthage (1-1) the lead for good at 46-45. The Lady Reds led Fontbonne (1-1) by as many as 14 points in the final period.

Carthage senior guard Madie Kaelber, a Kenosha Indian Trail graduate, scored her 1,000th career point early in the first quarter and finished with 19 points. Autumn Kalis (12) and Haley Ahr (11) also scored in double figures for the Lady Reds and Ahr had a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Raven Venegas, who scored two straight baskets early in the fourth quarter to give the Griffins a 45-43 lead, scored 10 points and her twin sister, Jillian, added nine points. The seniors are St. Catherine’s graduates.

