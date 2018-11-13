Try 1 month for 99¢

The Carthage College women’s basketball team kicked off its season with a 78-57 victory on Tuesday night against Ripon College at Kenosha.

Sammie Woodward, the All-Racine County Player of the Year for Prairie in 2016, led the Lady Reds with six assists. She also scored seven points and collected four rebounds.

Carthage junior Autumn Kalis scored a team-high 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Lady Reds trailed 18-9 after the first quarter, but went on a 24-13 run in the second quarter to take the lead at halftime.

In the second half, Carthage outscored Ripon by 19 points and held the Red Hawks to just four points in the third quarter.

Carthage scored 30 points off of 21 Red Hawks’ turnovers. Ripon managed just four points off of eight Lady Reds’ turnovers.

The Lady Reds will travel to De Pere to play UW-Superior on Friday in the St. Norbert Classic tournament.

