Carthage's LeCount earns ultimate honor: first-team All-American

Racine’s Ellie LeCount has already helped the Carthage College women’s volleyball team to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for just third time in school history.
Tuesday, LeCount got her biggest honor of all.
The Lady Reds’ senior setter was named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
LeCount, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, had previously earned first-team honors on the All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Conference team for the third season in a row. She also was a first-team AVCA All-Midwest Region selection and last weekend was named the MVP of the Chicago Regional Tournament and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.
LeCount has 1,168 assists this season and is 13th in the nation in assists per set (10.62).
The Lady Reds (30-3) are the fourth seeds in the Elite 8 and will play No. 5 seed Bowdoin (Maine) in the national quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The winner will play either No. 1 seed Emory (Ga.) or No. 8 Clarkson (N.Y.) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
The national championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.