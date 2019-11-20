Carthage's LeCount earns ultimate honor: first-team All-American

Racine’s Ellie LeCount has already helped the Carthage College women’s volleyball team to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for just third time in school history.

Tuesday, LeCount got her biggest honor of all.

The Lady Reds’ senior setter was named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeCount, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, had previously earned first-team honors on the All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Conference team for the third season in a row. She also was a first-team AVCA All-Midwest Region selection and last weekend was named the MVP of the Chicago Regional Tournament and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

LeCount has 1,168 assists this season and is 13th in the nation in assists per set (10.62).

The Lady Reds (30-3) are the fourth seeds in the Elite 8 and will play No. 5 seed Bowdoin (Maine) in the national quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The winner will play either No. 1 seed Emory (Ga.) or No. 8 Clarkson (N.Y.) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.

The national championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0