Calendar for May 24
Calendar for May 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

MondayBaseball — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington vs. Elkhorn, Franklin Field, Franklin, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Park at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:45 p.m.

Boys golf — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 10 a.m.

