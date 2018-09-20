Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case, Hammes Field; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Westosha Central, Paddock Lake; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central.

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at University Lake School, Hartland, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East and Milwaukee Sting Center, Menomonee Falls, 4 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, H.F. Johnson Park, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Hartford Invitational, Hartford G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 3 p.m.

