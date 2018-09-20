HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case, Hammes Field; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Westosha Central, Paddock Lake; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central.
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at University Lake School, Hartland, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lynn LaPorte Sprawl, West Bend East and Milwaukee Sting Center, Menomonee Falls, 4 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, H.F. Johnson Park, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Hartford Invitational, Hartford G.C., 8:30 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.