HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Football — Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Whitefish Bay at Case, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Horicon Invitational, River Bend Park, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, early rounds, No. 1-2 singles-doubles at Wilmot, No. 3-4 singles and No. 3 doubles, Westosha Central (Paddock Lake), 1 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.

