HIGH

SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park vs. Horlick, at Park; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.; Ozaukee, Port Washington, Whitefish Bay at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Catholic Central at Big Foot Invitational, Walworth, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Bristol Oaks C.C., 2:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Twin Lakes C.C., 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Park at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.; Prairie-St. Catherine’s, Jefferson-Cambridge at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Oak Creek at Park, Case H.S.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie.

